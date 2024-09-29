China's support in infrastructure construction transforms Malawi: minister

LILONGWE, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Malawian Minister of Defense Harry Mkandawire has praised the Chinese government for its transformative infrastructure projects in Malawi, particularly in the capital city, Lilongwe.

He made these remarks on Thursday at a reception in Lilongwe hosted by the Chinese embassy to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Mkandawire highlighted the near-completion of the dual-lane section of the M1 road, Malawi's main highway, and the construction of a judicial complex as exemplary projects funded by China.

"We express our gratitude to China for its unwavering support in various sectors," he said. "The dual carriageway will significantly change the face of Lilongwe."

In his keynote address, Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Long Zhou said China and Malawi have cemented their cooperation with the guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

China will continue to support Malawi in various areas, including infrastructure and trade, Long said.

