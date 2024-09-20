China's partnership actions plan brings hope for Malawi: official

LILONGWE, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 10 partnership actions for modernization proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping have raised hope for Malawi, said a senior Malawian official.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi proposed 10 partnership actions for modernization that China will work with Africa to take in the next three years to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead the Global South's modernization.

During a recent interview with Xinhua, Thomson Khanje, the spokesperson of the Malawi National Planning Commission (NPC), said that Malawi sees an answer in China's partnership actions as the country strives to achieve the Malawi 2063 First 10-Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1).

"Malawi is looking for resources to implement the MIP-1, which is aimed at developing the country to a middle-income economy by 2030, mainly through increasing (the country's) investments and productivity in agriculture, industry, mining, and tourism," said Khanje.

The commitment by China to strengthen cooperation with Africa gives Malawi hope for future development, Khanje added.

Malawi needs China and other development partners to support the country's productivity and export capacity by investing in enabling sectors such as power generation, roads, railways, and airports, among others, said Khanje, adding that such investments would greatly enhance Malawi's agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and tourism productivity.

