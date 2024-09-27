Chinese diplomats seek joint efforts with Belgium, EU for global peace, development

September 27, 2024

BRUSSELS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese diplomats expressed hope on Wednesday that China, Belgium, and the European Union (EU) will continue their cooperation in promoting global peace and development.

Fei Shengchao, Chinese Ambassador to Belgium, and Zhu Jing, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Mission to the EU, made these remarks during a reception marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The reception was attended by senior officials and representatives from various sectors of Belgium, the EU, and China, drawing over 1,000 attendees.

China's National Day falls on Oct. 1.

Addressing the event, Fei reviewed China's remarkable achievements over the past 75 years and briefed on the major reform measures introduced at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

He emphasized that China's development will create more opportunities for Belgium and the world, contributing to greater stability in global peace and development, and he envisioned a promising future for China-Belgium relations.

Zhu stated in his speech that the strong leadership of the CPC over the past 75 years has enabled the Chinese people to achieve a historic transformation. The third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee laid out a comprehensive plan to further deepen reforms and advance Chinese modernization, he noted.

As the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU approaches, Zhu expressed hope that both sides will work together to contribute to greater peace and prosperity in a world facing turmoil and transformation.

Niclas Kvarnstrom, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, extended warm congratulations to China on its 75th anniversary on behalf of the EU.

Jan Hoogmartens, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke highly of the positive momentum in China-Belgium relations, and expressed hopes for further deepening exchanges and cooperation across various fields between the two countries.

