Photo exhibition on China's historic transformation held as people's republic turns 75

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's national news agency, Xinhua, on Thursday opened a photo exhibition documenting the historic transformation of the country over the past decades.

The exhibition opened at the National Financial Information Center in Beijing just days before Oct. 1, when the People's Republic of China marks its 75th founding anniversary.

On display are nearly 500 photographs spanning various historical periods, selected from Xinhua's collection of over 10 million images, the largest photo archive in the country.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said the agency is dedicated to capturing the essence of the times through imagery and bears the pivotal responsibility of recording historical events for the Party and the people.

Using a journalistic perspective to portray societal changes, the exhibition weaves together fragments of national and collective memories that have secured their place in history, Fu said.

"The exhibition has documented the nation's glorious journey of development and its march toward prosperity," Fu noted.

"On the new journey, we will continue collaborating with our media colleagues and relevant organizations, using our pens and lenses to contribute to building a strong China and advancing national rejuvenation," he added.

Apart from the primary exhibition in Beijing, several satellite exhibitions will be held across the country.

