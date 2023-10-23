The world in photos: Oct 16 – 22

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:57, October 23, 2023

A woman mourns for her relative at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct 21, 2023. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 4,651, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday. Meanwhile, 14,245 Palestinians were wounded in the coastal enclave, the ministry said in a statement. [Photo/Xinhua]

A screen at the media center of an international peace summit shows a scene of the summit in Cairo, Egypt, Oct 21, 2023. An international peace summit concluded Saturday at Egypt's new administrative capital east of Cairo, where heads of state and ministers from several countries urged for an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas armed conflict in the Gaza Strip. [Photo/Xinhua]

Supporters mourn a Hezbollah fighter killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Mays Al Jabal, south Lebanon, on Oct 19, 2023. One Hezbollah fighter was killed and three civilians were wounded on Thursday in confrontations between Israeli forces and Hezbollah along the Lebanese-Israeli borders. The escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border began when Hezbollah fired multiple rockets on Oct 8 toward Israeli military sites in support of a Hamas surprise attack against Israel. In response, the Israeli forces fired heavy artillery on southeastern Lebanon on the same day. [Photo/Xinhua]

Newly-returned Afghan refugees are pictured in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, Oct 21, 2023. More than 12,000 Afghan refugees have returned to south Afghanistan from Pakistan over the past months, deputy head of Refugees and Repatriation Directorate in south Afghanistan's Kandahar province Momin Agha said. [Photo/Xinhua]

Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo delivers a press statement at the elections commission building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 19, 2023. Indonesia is set to hold a presidential election in Feb 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

US right-wing Republican Jim Jordan, chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, is reflected in a mirror as he attends a press conference in Washington, DC, on Oct 20, 2023. Jordan lost the third vote in his bid for the US House speaker on Friday. [Photo/Xinhua]

Former US President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, on Oct 18, 2023. A New York court employee was arrested Wednesday after trying to approach Trump at a Manhattan courtroom, where Trump made another appearance in his civil fraud trial. Trump was at the courtroom Tuesday and Wednesday for the third week of the trial, after he attended the first three days of the trial when it got underway earlier this month. [Photo/Xinhua]

People look at "The Church at Auvers" at the exhibition "Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise, the Final Months" at Orsay Museum in Paris, France, Oct 16, 2023. The exhibition opens for the public from Oct 3, 2023 to Feb 4, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A man checks the bullet hole of Monday evening's shooting in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 17, 2023. Belgium's Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Tuesday that the suspect in Monday evening's shooting in Brussels that resulted in two deaths and one injury has been identified and is deceased. The killing of the two Swedes in Brussels was "a terror attack aimed at Sweden and Swedes," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday at a press conference. [Photo/Xinhua]

