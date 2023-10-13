Home>>
Ten photos from across China: Oct 6 – Oct 12
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:46, October 13, 2023
Photo taken on Oct 9, 2023, shows teachers and students of Shanxi Tongbao Yujie School watching two taekwondo players in action in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. Sponsored by the Chinese Taekwondo Association, taekwondo world and Olympic champions have been visiting school campuses around the country, demonstrating their skills. [Photo/China News Service]
