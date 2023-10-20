Ten photos from across China: Oct 13 – Oct 19

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:03, October 20, 2023

People visit Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, the main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan province, Oct 18, 2023. The 81st WorldCon opened on Wednesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

A Slovak student from the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology experiences a traditional Chinese medicine therapy on ears at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital of the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, Oct 18, 2023. The hospital, in cooperation with the College of International Exchange of the Shandong University of Science and Technology, invited international students from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to experience the charm of traditional Chinese medicine culture here on Wednesday. [Photo/Xinhua]

Volunteers perform on stage at the swearing-in ceremony for volunteers of the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Oct 17, 2023. A swearing-in ceremony for volunteers of the sixth CIIE was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Tuesday. Up until now, the sixth CIIE has recruited over 5,700 volunteers from 40 universities in Shanghai. The duties of the volunteers include guiding people around the venue and handling other related work during the event. [Photo/Xinhua]

A Hungarian reporter experiences the making of porcelain at the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Exhibition Area at the Media Center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct 16, 2023. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from Oct 17 to 18. [Photo/Xinhua]

Yang Liwei interacts with young students during an activity in Beijing on Oct 16, 2023 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of China's first manned space flight. XU JINGXING/CHINA DAILY

This photo taken on Oct 15, 2023 shows the scene of the 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province. The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. About 60 percent of the exhibitors attending the import exhibition are Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries, and the number of buyers from BRI partner countries has witnessed an increase of 11.2 percent compared with last session of the Canton Fair. [Photo/Xinhua]

A staff member patrols a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao city, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Oct 14, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

People visit the 2023 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition in Guilin, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, Oct 13, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Two repatriated marble columns on display in Zhengjue Temple in Yuanmingyuan, Oct 13, 2023. After a long odyssey overseas, seven marble columns from the ruins of Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, in Beijing which were recently repatriated from Norway to their home site were publicly exhibited for the first time on Friday. [Photo by Wang Kaihao/China Daily]

Senior students help put on red scarves for the new Young Pioneers at a ceremony held at the Museum of the Communist Party of China, Oct 13, 2023. More than 1,400 students from Beijing Primary School took part in a ceremony for new Young Pioneers, also part of the celebration on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Young Pioneers. [Photo by Du Lianyi/chinadaily.com.cn]

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)