International photography fest in north China features over 20,000 works

Xinhua) 08:59, September 20, 2024

TAIYUAN, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 24th Pingyao International Photography Festival kicked off on Thursday in Pingyao, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in north China's Shanxi Province, known for its well-preserved ancient architecture.

The five-day event has attracted over 3,000 photographers from China, with more than 20,000 works on display, according to the organizers.

The exhibition also received 1,810 works from 246 international photographers across 30 countries and regions, and saw participation from 118 educational institutions, including 10 from overseas.

Renowned photographers and curators from Russia, the United States, Hungary and Britain have been invited to participate in the international exhibition sector.

Over the past 24 years, the Pingyao International Photography Festival has attracted over 300,000 photography works from more than 100 countries and regions, drawing millions of visitors from both home and abroad to Pingyao.

