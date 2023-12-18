Int'l photo festival brings fusion of tradition and modernity to China town

Xinhua) 13:16, December 18, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- In the mountainous town of Lianzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Moritz Neumuller captured the picture of a father exploring a section of a photography exhibition with his daughters.

The section features works by five female photographers, with a common theme of exploring the intricate relationship between humanity and nature.

Neumuller, an active figure in photography and new media, serves as the international chief curator for the 2023 Lianzhou International Photo Festival.

This is the 15th edition of the festival, which was incepted in 2005. This year, the event brought together over 200 photographers and visual artists from 37 countries and regions, showcasing nearly 2,000 works.

Lianzhou, a three-hour drive from the provincial capital of Guangzhou, is known for its rich culture as a historic trade hub in southern China. By hosting the festival, it has become a favored destination for global photography enthusiasts.

"The scenery here is beautiful, with mountains visible everywhere, allowing for a close experience of nature," Neumuller said, adding that in a place away from the city, people have a more acute feeling of their surroundings and may gain a different perspective on photography.

A photography enthusiast who only gave his surname, Sun, drove over 1,000 km to attend the festival. Emphasizing the inseparability of photography and culture, he believed that understanding history and local culture is essential for creating meaningful photographic works.

The exhibition spaces of the festival were all housed in transformed decades-old structures like a shoe factory and grain warehouse. One of them, the Lianzhou Photography Museum, was converted from a warehouse. It not only preserves the city's historical memories but also provides a public space for art appreciation.

"Art can sometimes be a bit challenging, requiring some time for understanding and cognition. But it's not that difficult; everyone can have their own opinions," Neumuller said. "I love seeing scenes where people of all ages and from different countries can appreciate the same photography."

Italian photographer and documentary director Andrea Cavazzuti has observed China for 40 years through photos and videos. At the festival, he showcased a work featuring China in the 1980s.

"Photography is the art that records the relationship between people and the environment. China has tremendous cultural potential, and you can create very interesting artistic works here," Cavazzuti said.

Beyond attracting professionals, the festival significantly contributes to Lianzhou's economic growth and cultural development. Data from the local authorities showed a 47 percent year-on-year increase in visitors from January to September 2023, with tourism revenue reaching 684 million yuan (about 96 million U.S. dollars), up 72 percent year-on-year.

Na Risong, domestic chief curator for the festival, said the event offers a platform for the international photography community to showcase its achievements as well as appreciate Chinese photography.

"We are committed to enhancing its global reach and level of professionalism," said Na.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)