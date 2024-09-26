World's largest LEGO 'Along the River During the Qingming Festival' displayed in HK

Ecns.cn) 11:37, September 26, 2024

People take photos of the world's largest Lego version of the Chinese painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival at a shopping mall in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The 26-meter-long Lego version of the Chinese painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival," also known by its Chinese name "Qingming Shanghe Tu," a masterpiece that depicts the lives of people along the Bian River during the Song Dynasty (960-1279) over 800 years ago, was made with 3 million pieces of Lego bricks. It was recognized by Guinness World Records as the "largest LEGO three-dimensional scene model." The display aims to promote Chinese history and culture ahead of 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

