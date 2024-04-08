Home>>
Tourism surges to 119 million trips during Qingming Festival
(People's Daily App) 17:02, April 08, 2024
China saw about 119 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which ended on Saturday, up 11.5 percent from the same period in 2019. Domestic tourists spent 53.95 billion yuan (7.46 billion dollars) on travel, an increase of 12.7 percent over the same period of 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
(Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese going online for tomb sweeping
- Qingming: Pure Brightness
- Travel boom sees 740 mln trips made in 3-day Chinese Qingming holiday: data
- 3-day holiday bolsters domestic tourism market
- Visa-friendly countries witness surge of holiday travelers from China
- Tourism thrives during China's Qingming Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.