Tourism surges to 119 million trips during Qingming Festival

(People's Daily App) 17:02, April 08, 2024

China saw about 119 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which ended on Saturday, up 11.5 percent from the same period in 2019. Domestic tourists spent 53.95 billion yuan (7.46 billion dollars) on travel, an increase of 12.7 percent over the same period of 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

