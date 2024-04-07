Home>>
Qingming: Pure Brightness
(People's Daily App) 17:00, April 07, 2024
April 4th marks this year's Qingming Festival in China. Qingming, or Pure Brightness, is both one of the 24 Solar Terms and a traditional Chinese festival. People pay tribute to the deceased and worship their ancestors on this day, which is also called Tomb-Sweeping Day. This day heralds the arrival of warmer temperatures and increasing rainfall, making it an optimal time for plowing and sowing.
(Video produced by Zhu Mo, Lin Yuan and Zou Yun)
