Tourism thrives during China's Qingming Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:26, April 07, 2024

Passengers pass through automatic ticket gates at Beijing South Railway Station, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

China Railway saw 17.9 million passenger trips on Saturday, the last day of the Qingming Festival holiday and added 1,163 more trains.

A high-speed train arrives at Nanchang Railway Station in east China's Jiangxi Province, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Travelers walk on the platform at Nanchang Railway Station in east China's Jiangxi Province, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Passengers walk out of Beijing South Railway Station, April 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

