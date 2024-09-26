China allocates funds to support flood, typhoon-hit regions

Xinhua) 09:21, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have earmarked 719 million yuan (about 102 million U.S. dollars) to support disaster relief and restore agricultural production in regions hit by Super Typhoon Yagi and several rounds of heavy rainfall, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The fund, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Water Resources, has been distributed to the regions of Hainan, Guangdong, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Hunan, Guangxi, Yunnan, Qinghai and Ningxia.

The fund will be used to buy agricultural supplies and services for crop replanting and reseeding and repair damaged facilities to help disaster-hit regions resume agricultural production, according to the ministry.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made two landfalls in China earlier this month, first striking Hainan and later Guangdong. It is the strongest autumn typhoon to land in China since 1949, according to meteorological authorities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)