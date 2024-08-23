Rescue efforts underway in heavy rain-hit Huludao of Liaoning Province

Xinhua) 16:49, August 23, 2024

Workers try to restore the road damaged by heavy rains in Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. The ongoing heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning Province in recent days, causing severe damages to many townships. A joint emergency rescue team bearing relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to carry out rescue and relief work. (Xinhua)

A helicopter transfers generators and relief supplies to a makeshift resettlement site in Heishanke Township, Jianchang County of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2024. The ongoing heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning Province in recent days, causing severe damages to many townships. A joint emergency rescue team bearing relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to carry out rescue and relief work. (Xinhua)

Rescuers evacuate residents in Gangtun Township of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 20, 2024. The ongoing heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning Province in recent days, causing severe damages to many townships. A joint emergency rescue team bearing relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to carry out rescue and relief work. (Xinhua)

A policeman evacuates residents in Suizhong County of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 20, 2024. The ongoing heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning Province in recent days, causing severe damages to many townships. A joint emergency rescue team bearing relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to carry out rescue and relief work. (Xinhua)

A worker repairs a power facility in Bailangshan Village of Jianchang County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2024. The ongoing heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning Province in recent days, causing severe damages to many townships. A joint emergency rescue team bearing relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to carry out rescue and relief work. (Xinhua)

