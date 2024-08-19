China allocates 115 mln yuan of funds to flood-hit regions

Xinhua) 14:21, August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have allocated 115 million yuan (about 16.1 million U.S. dollars) to assist five regions in dealing with the flood disasters.

The funds from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management will be distributed to Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Shaanxi, Gansu and Ningxia, which have suffered from rainstorms and floods since August.

The funds will mainly be utilized for the search and transfer of affected people, handling of risky facilities, and identification of potential secondary disasters.

