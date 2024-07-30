People stranded in waterlogged residences relocated in C China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:36, July 30, 2024

A volunteer carries an elderly off a helicopter at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken from a helicopter on July 29, 2024 shows parts of the disaster-stricken areas in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Medical workers transfer a patient from a helicopter at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Volunteers sort out supplies for the disaster-stricken areas at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Volunteers and staff load supplies for the disaster-stricken areas onto a helicopter at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

