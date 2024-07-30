People stranded in waterlogged residences relocated in C China's Hunan
A volunteer carries an elderly off a helicopter at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
This photo taken from a helicopter on July 29, 2024 shows parts of the disaster-stricken areas in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Medical workers transfer a patient from a helicopter at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Volunteers sort out supplies for the disaster-stricken areas at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Volunteers and staff load supplies for the disaster-stricken areas onto a helicopter at a middle school in Zixing, central China's Hunan Province, July 29, 2024. A number of helicopters on Monday were sent to dispatch drinking water, rice, vegetables, medicine and other daily necessities into some disaster-stricken areas in Zixing City, and successively relocated people stranded in the waterlogged residences. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Photos
Related Stories
- China allocates 500 million yuan to support five flood-hit provinces
- Over 3,800 evacuated after dike breach in central China
- Longnan City in NW China races against time to repair flood-hit infrastructure
- China allocates funds for road restoration in flood-hit regions
- China mobilizes swift efforts to combat floods
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.