China allocates funds for road restoration in flood-hit regions
(Xinhua) 14:19, July 26, 2024
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 66 million yuan (about 9.26 million U.S. dollars) of funds to support urgent restoration of roads damaged by rain-triggered floods and geological disasters, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.
The funds will be used to restore roads that have been damaged by flooding and geological disasters in six provincial regions, including Shaanxi, Sichuan, Henan, Shandong, Chongqing and Jiangsu, while also ensuring the safety of the road infrastructure during the flood season, it said.
