China allocates 350 million yuan to support three flood-hit provinces

Xinhua) 10:02, July 22, 2024

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner said on Sunday that it has allocated 350 million yuan (about 49.08 million U.S. dollars) from the central budget to aid disaster relief and restoration efforts in the flood-stricken Henan, Shaanxi and Sichuan provinces.

The money will be used to fund the emergency recovery of flood-damaged schools, hospitals, flood control facilities and more in these three provinces, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

