Cleanup, repair efforts underway in Chongqing after torrential rains
Local people clean up a flooded vehicle in Sanhui Town of Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2024. Torrential rains have recently hit Zhongxian County in Chongqing. After the flood receded, efforts were made to clean up the road, fix infrastructures and investigate hidden dangers in the hard-hit Sanhui Town. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Local people clean up silt in Sanhui Town of Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2024. Torrential rains have recently hit Zhongxian County in Chongqing. After the flood receded, efforts were made to clean up the road, fix infrastructures and investigate hidden dangers in the hard-hit Sanhui Town. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Local people clean up silt in Sanhui Town of Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2024. Torrential rains have recently hit Zhongxian County in Chongqing. After the flood receded, efforts were made to clean up the road, fix infrastructures and investigate hidden dangers in the hard-hit Sanhui Town. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Local people clean up silt in Sanhui Town of Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2024. Torrential rains have recently hit Zhongxian County in Chongqing. After the flood receded, efforts were made to clean up the road, fix infrastructures and investigate hidden dangers in the hard-hit Sanhui Town. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A staff member checks power facility in Sanhui Town of Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2024. Torrential rains have recently hit Zhongxian County in Chongqing. After the flood receded, efforts were made to clean up the road, fix infrastructures and investigate hidden dangers in the hard-hit Sanhui Town. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
