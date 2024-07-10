Rescuers drain floodwater at Dongting Lake dike in C China
Rescuers drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
