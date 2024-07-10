Rescuers drain floodwater at Dongting Lake dike in C China

Xinhua) 08:21, July 10, 2024

Rescuers drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows rescuers draining floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A rescuer prepares to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Rescuers drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows rescuers draining floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Rescuers prepare to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Rescuers prepare to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Rescuers prepare to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo shows rescuers draining floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows rescuers draining floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Rescuers prepare to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Rescuers prepare to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Rescuers prepare to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Rescuers drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Rescuers install pumping equipment to drain floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo shows rescuers draining floodwater at a Dongting Lake dike in Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, July 9, 2024. The breach in the dike was successfully sealed late on Monday and work to drain flooded land and reduce risks are ongoing, according to authorities. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)