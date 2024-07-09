Rescuers work to block dike breach in Dongting Lake
An aerial drone photo shows rescuers working to block the dike breach in the Dongting Lake in Huarong County, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2024. As of Monday afternoon, 180.5 meters of the 226-meter breach in the dike had been sealed, according to the Yueyang flood control and drought relief headquarters. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
