China moves to ensure essential goods supply in flood-hit province

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China is striving to safeguard the supply of essentials in areas affected by severe flooding in Hunan Province, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The inventory of essential goods in the central Chinese province has increased by 10 percent to 30 percent compared to the usual level, thanks to support from nearly 700 suppliers in Hunan and neighboring provinces, said spokesperson He Yongqian at a press conference.

The counties of Huarong and Pingjiang, which have been hardest-hit by the flooding, have received over 6,500 tonnes and 8,000 tonnes of essential supplies, respectively, the spokesperson said.

A dike breach occurred on July 5 at Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake, due to persistent heavy rain across the province.

After days of continued efforts, local authorities announced late Monday that the breach, which led to the evacuation of over 7,000 residents, had been successfully sealed.

The ministry is monitoring the availability and prices of essential goods in other flooded regions so that local residents' basic needs are met, the spokesperson said.

She added that should there be need, preparations are complete for cross-regional transfer of supplies.

