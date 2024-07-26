Longnan City in NW China races against time to repair flood-hit infrastructure

Xinhua) 15:36, July 26, 2024

A landslide-blocked section is being cleared along the national highway No. 212 at Waina Township of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Gansu suffered the heaviest rainfall this year from Monday to Wednesday, or the most severe round of downpours in the province since 1961, said the provincial meteorological bureau. Locals in Longnan are racing against time to repair flood-hit infrastructure and put life back to normal.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows workers restoring a landslide-blocked section along the national highway No. 212 at Waina Township of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A technician repairs power facilities at Zhulin Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Workers build a makeshift passage beside a flood-hit highway at Zhulin Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a flood-hit road being repaired at Zhulin Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a flood-hit road being repaired at Waina Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Villagers fortify the foundation of a house in Zhulin Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Villagers fortify the foundation of a house at Zhulin Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A police officer directs traffics at Zhulin Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows a flood-hit road being repaired at Zhulin Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Workers clear a flood-hit road along the national highway No. 212 at Waina Township of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2024 shows villagers clearing a road at Waina Village of Wudu District in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

