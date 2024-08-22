Rescue work underway in hardest-hit Heishanke township, NE China

Xinhua) 16:58, August 22, 2024

A policeman guides the traffic in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People walk on a submerged road in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A man cleans mud on a road in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People clean a shop in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A bulldozer cleans the mud on a road in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A vehicle transports a rescue boat in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows rescue vehicles parking at a middle school in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a bridge destroyed by floods in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A vehicle with a rescue boat drives in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Rescuers walk across a river after delivering relief items to affected people on the other bank in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows rescue vehicles cleaning mud on a road in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a van destroyed by floods in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Affected people are evacuated by a forklift in Heishanke Township, Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 21, 2024. Heavy rains have lashed the city of Huludao in Liaoning in recent days, trapping some rural residents. In the hardest-hit Heishanke township, the heavy rain has caused a number of road interrupted and bridges collapsed. A joint emergency rescue team carrying relief materials has been dispatched by authorities to rescue trapped people. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)