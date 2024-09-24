China allocates disaster relief funds to flood, typhoon-hit regions
BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Monday earmarked 310 million yuan (about 43.97 million U.S. dollars) from the central natural disaster-relief funds to support rescue and relief work in regions hit by floods and typhoons.
The emergency fund was jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The fund was distributed to Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Guangxi and Hainan due to the heavy rains and floods brought by Super Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon Bebinca and Typhoon Pulasan.
The fund will be used for local emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts, focusing on searching, rescuing and relocating residents affected by the disasters, detecting secondary disasters, repairing damaged houses and other tasks.
