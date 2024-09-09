China mobilizes emergency responses as impacts of Typhoon Yagi persist

Xinhua) 10:26, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's multiple authorities have mobilized emergency response efforts as the impacts of the Super Typhoon Yagi persist.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Yunnan, and sent a working group to the province to provide guidance and support.

On the same day, the headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) coordinated with the Ministry of Water Resources and other government organs to jointly instructed on the repair of damaged infrastructure, and to ensure aid is provided to the affected residents.

They also urged local efforts in the relocation and resettlement of affected residents, as well as the preparations for rescue operations.

The MEM has stressed the needs to prevent secondary disasters, improve rainfall forecast and early warning, and enhance information release to respond promptly to public concerns.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made two landfalls in China on Friday, first striking Hainan and later Guangdong.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)