China ready to be Argentina's good partner in development -- Chinese FM

Xinhua) 14:27, September 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that China is ready to continue to be Argentina's good friend and good partner in pushing forward development.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

China, he said, always attaches great importance to its relations with Argentina, and maintains continuity and stability in its policy toward the country.

He called on the two sides to continue to place China-Argentina relations at an important position in each other's foreign policies and deepen political mutual trust.

Noting that the two economies are highly complementary and their practical cooperation enjoys a solid foundation, Wang also urged the two countries to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

For her part, Mondino said Argentina prizes the Chinese market, and Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest and do business in her country.

Mondino also expressed her hope that the two countries can expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation, saying that Argentina is ready to actively participate in China-Latin America cooperation.

