China to further attract medium and long-term funds into capital market

Xinhua) 13:12, September 24, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will issue a guideline to encourage medium and long-term funds to enter the capital market, the country's top securities regulator said Tuesday.

The guideline seeks to improve the supporting system for the entry of various types of medium and long-term funds into the capital market, Wu Qing, head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a press conference.

The CSRC will also release six measures to promote mergers and acquisitions, and work with various parties to facilitate the circulation of private equity and venture capital funds in the process of fundraising, investment, management and withdrawal, Wu said.

More efforts will be made to protect the legitimate rights and interests of small and medium-sized investors, and firm actions will be taken to crack down on illegal activities such as financial fraud and market manipulation, according to Wu.

