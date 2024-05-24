China's public offering fund value hits 30.78 trln yuan

Xinhua) 09:33, May 24, 2024

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Assets under the management of China's public offering funds totaled 30.78 trillion yuan (about 4.33 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of April, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed Thursday.

In comparison with the end of March, the figure saw an increase from 29.2 trillion yuan, the data showed.

By the end of April, a total of 11,868 public offering funds were being operated by 148 fund management companies, the association said.

The scale of closed-end funds topped 3.82 trillion yuan, while that of open-end funds was about 26.95 trillion yuan, the data showed.

Of the 148 fund management companies, 51 are foreign-funded firms and 97 are domestic firms, the association said.

