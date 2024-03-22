China's public offering fund value hits 29.3 trln yuan

Xinhua) 10:14, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The assets under the management of China's public offering funds reached 29.3 trillion yuan (about 4.13 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of February, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.

Compared to the end of January, the figure saw an increase from 27.36 trillion yuan, the association said.

Of the 146 fund management companies, 49 are foreign-funded and 97 are domestic firms, the data showed.

