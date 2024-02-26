Value of China's privately offered funds hits 20.33 trln yuan by end-January

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's privately offered funds stood at 20.33 trillion yuan (about 2.86 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of January 2024, industrial data showed.

A breakdown of this total revealed that equity investment funds, with a total worth of 11.07 trillion yuan, formed the largest category, followed by securities investment funds and venture investment funds, according to the Asset Management Association of China.

The number of registered privately offered funds had stood at 153,756 by the end of January.

Established in 2012, the association is a self-regulatory organization that represents China's mutual fund industry.

