Hu le! Latin American journalists enjoy the Chinese classic game mahjong

People's Daily Online) 11:37, September 24, 2024

Four journalists from Latin America learnt to play mahjong at a B&B in Pujiang county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 23, 2024.

Mahjong is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China and has spread throughout the world since the early 20th century. It is commonly played by four players.

