Playing mahjong with a cute cat
By Gu Yutong, Zhang Rong (People's Daily Online) 13:43, August 31, 2023
Hello everyone! My name is Er Tong. I am a little cat, and people say I am very cute. Today, my owner takes me out to play mahjong with me. Mahjong is a traditional game that originated in China a long time ago, and is played across the country in a variety of ways. If you want to know more about it, come and play mahjong with me.
