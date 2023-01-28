Home>>
Why do expatriates love playing mahjong?
(People's Daily App) 09:47, January 28, 2023
Alex joined a group of expats who are learning to play mahjong. They shared their experiences, and what they think is the best part of mahjong.
(Video source: SHINE)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
