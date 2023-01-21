People experience traditional Chinese culture ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Bangkok
Ekarat Janrathitikarn (C), Thai dean of the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute, teaches Chinese Tai Chi to Thai students at China Culture Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 20, 2023. More than 300 Thai teachers and students came to experience traditional Chinese culture at an event jointly held by the China Culture Center in Bangkok and the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Thai students practice paper-cutting at China Culture Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 20, 2023. More than 300 Thai teachers and students came to experience traditional Chinese culture at an event jointly held by the China Culture Center in Bangkok and the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
A Thai student practices calligraphy at China Culture Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 20, 2023. More than 300 Thai teachers and students came to experience traditional Chinese culture at an event jointly held by the China Culture Center in Bangkok and the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
An artist introduces traditional Chinese painting to Thai students at China Culture Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 20, 2023. More than 300 Thai teachers and students came to experience traditional Chinese culture at an event jointly held by the China Culture Center in Bangkok and the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Photos
