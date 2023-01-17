Italian painter draws inspiration from Chinese calligraphy and Kung Fu

"Italy is where I was born, and Beijing is where I live," Jacopo Della Ragione said in fluent Chinese at 798 Art District in Beijing. Ragione is an Italian abstract painter who came to China in 2001. He has been working and living in Beijing for more than 20 years.

Born in Florence, Italy, Ragione studied medieval history when he was at university. He also learned graphic design and printing because of his love for art.

In 2001, his passion for China's traditional and modern art brought him to Beijing. Originally, he had planned to spend two weeks getting to know China, but later found that a fortnight was far from enough.

In July 2001, Ragione was in China when Beijing won the right to host the 2008 Olympic Games. He witnessed this historic moment and shared in the happiness of the Chinese people. Ragione has worked in many companies in China and also married a woman in Beijing, which has allowed him to know China better.

When talking about how he carries out his work, Ragione said he designs the picture in his mind first, then follows the instincts of his body to finish the job. "It's a bit like China's calligraphy and Kung Fu, which inspired me a lot," he said.

After living in China for more than two decades, Ragione is now deeply attached to China. He has witnessed the great changes that have taken place here: streets have become more lively, buses are more advanced, and travelling by subway has become more convenient...

"I have visited many cities in China, and Beijing is the one I love most. I fell in love with it gradually, and I hope my paintings can be a bridge between Italy and China," he said.

