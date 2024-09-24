Guangzhou establishes international Ficus research center

September 24, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Guangzhou International Ficus Research Center was established in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou on Monday, offering a platform for global research exchange and cooperation on the Ficus plant genus.

Located in the Dafushan Ficus Park, the center integrates research, conservation efforts and cooperative foundations related to the Ficus genus, bringing together more than 30 experts from 14 institutions across eight countries, including France, the UK and Malaysia.

During the launch ceremony, expert representatives signed a memorandum of cooperation, reaching a consensus on research, sustainable utilization, innovation and information exchange related to the genus.

Ficus species are crucial natural resources that play a key role in maintaining urban biodiversity and ecosystem functions. The timely establishment of the center provides a platform for domestic and overseas experts and scholars in the field to promote academic exchange and technology, said Finn Kjellberg, a professor at the French National Center for Scientific Research.

There are currently 877 Ficus species around the world, with 102 found in China. As an important component of Guangzhou's ecological foundations, Ficus trees play a significant role in urban greening, which enhances living environments and regulates regional climates.

There are currently 241 tree species lining streets in Guangzhou, totaling about 586,000 individual trees. Ficus species make up a significant part of that number, accounting for 276,200 trees, or 47.13 percent of the total, according to Cai Sheng, director of the Guangzhou Municipal Forestry and Landscaping Bureau.

"We have collaborated with the South China National Botanical Garden and the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden to conduct collection surveys in regions where Ficus resources are distributed, clarifying the distribution of Ficus genetic resources further," Cai said.

