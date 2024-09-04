Kunming Botanical Garden becomes haven for over 100 rare plant species

Photo shows a distant view of Kunming Botanical Garden in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xu Jun)

A 150-square-meter garden at Kunming Botanical Garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province has become a sanctuary for rare plant species.

"The garden contains more than 120 species of rare plants," said Tang Lingyun, an engineer of the garden.

Among these are 79 wild plant species under key state protection and 32 rare species with extremely small populations, including Camellia mingii, Eleutharrhena macrocarpa and Paphiopedilum venustum.

Photo shows the interior of Kunming Botanical Garden in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xu Jun)

Wild plant species with extremely small populations are natural treasures and vital components of biodiversity.

Tang explained that many rare and endangered plants struggle to survive. They often exist in small numbers, spread out over vast areas. Their habitats are also easily damaged, making their situation even more precarious.

Protecting plants outside their natural habitats helps support conservation efforts in the wild, Tang added. This approach allows for breeding programs, scientific study, and sustainable use of these rare species.

The Parrotia subaequalis blooms for the first time in 2024 at Kunming Botanical Garden in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of Kunming Botanical Garden)

"Each plant has unique growth requirements. Some thrive in open fields, while others demand specific conditions and meticulous care. That's why we built this greenhouse against the mountains," Tang said.

The greenhouse specializes in rare, protected plants that can't survive outdoors in Kunming. These species, mostly from tropical and subtropical regions, need high heat and humidity.

