New plant species found in south China

Xinhua) 15:37, July 16, 2024

NANNING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new fern species in south China, and named it Cyrtomium adenotrichum.

The researchers found around 10 wild Cyrtomium adenotrichum on a cliff in Nandan County under Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Guangxi Institute of Chinese Medicine and Pharmaceutical Science.

The findings, recently published in PhytoKeys, an international journal of plant taxonomy, revealed that the new species belongs to the family Dryopteridaceae and the genus Cyrtomium, with a plant height ranging from 5 to 15 cm.

The species features a sparsely glandular leaf axis, a unique structure that easily distinguishes it from other species in the genus Cyrtomium.

Due to its rarity, small population and fragile habitat, the researchers classified the species as critically endangered based on the criteria set by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Research on the biological, ecological and medicinal value of the species will be further conducted, according to the researchers.

