China will follow WTO rules to handle EU's challenge of dairy products anti-subsidy probe

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Monday said that it has received the consultation request that the European Union (EU) issued through the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding China's anti-subsidy investigation into imports of EU dairy products.

In a statement, the MOC said China regrets that the EU has challenged the case through the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, but the country will handle the challenge in accordance with relevant WTO rules.

"As a member of the WTO, China has always used trade remedy measures with caution and restraint to safeguard fair and free trade," the statement said.

It noted that China launched its anti-subsidy investigation into EU dairy products in accordance with Chinese laws and in response to an application from the domestic industry, and that the Chinese government has a responsibility to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its domestic industries.

Last month, China launched the anti-subsidy investigation into certain dairy products imported from the EU. It will look into products such as fresh cheese, curd and blue cheese. It will also examine any damage brought to related Chinese industries from Jan. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2024, according to the commerce ministry.

