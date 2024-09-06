China puts forward consultation request to Canada at WTO over tariff hikes

Xinhua) 18:42, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday put forward a consultation request to Canada at the World Trade Organization over Canada's plan to impose surtaxes on electric vehicles as well as steel and aluminum products imported from China, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

