Factbox: Tax data shows China's economic vitality in first 8 months

Xinhua) 09:58, September 22, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- An array of tax data on innovation, digital economy and high-end manufacturing reflects China's achievements in high-quality development in the first eight months of the year, an official said Friday.

Huang Yun, a spokesperson with the State Taxation Administration, cited the following facts and figures at a press conference:

-- The sales revenue of China's high-tech industries and patent-intensive industries increased by 11.6 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

-- The equipment manufacturing industry's sales revenue increased by 5.5 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points higher than the average growth rate of the manufacturing industry.

-- The core industries in the country's digital economy reported revenue growth of 8.2 percent year on year, and the value of digital technologies purchased by enterprises increased by 8.6 percent from a year earlier, reflecting an improvement in digital industrialization.

-- The trade volume among provincial-level regions grew by 3 percent year on year, pointing to the steady progress in the establishment of a unified national market.

-- Green technology service industries such as new energy, energy conservation and environmental protection registered revenue increases of 24 percent, 19.9 percent and 5.8 percent year on year, respectively.

-- The revenue of clean-energy power generation gained 12.4 percent year on year, and the revenue of new-energy vehicle manufacturing increased by 33.6 percent year on year.

-- Direct export tax rebates for enterprises handled by tax authorities across the country increased by 10.1 percent year on year, reflecting the resilience and rapid growth of China's exports.

