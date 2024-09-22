Xi stresses cultivating more high-caliber officials for Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:59, September 22, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed cultivating more loyal, upright, responsible and high-caliber officials for Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction upon the 70th anniversary of a training program for ethnic officials in Xinjiang under the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi pointed out that the training program has played an important role in strengthening the ranks of officials, boosting economic and social development, promoting social stability and long-term security in Xinjiang over the past 70 years.

Emphasizing the need to fully and faithfully implement the Party's policy for the governance of Xinjiang, Xi urged efforts to foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation throughout the process of the training program.

It is important to strengthen research on the basic theories and key issues of ethnic affairs and improve the quality and effectiveness of the training program, Xi said.

Xi's instruction was read out by Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee and National Academy of Governance, at a symposium held on Saturday to mark the 70th anniversary of the training program.

