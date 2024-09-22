Xi extends greetings ahead of farmers' harvest festival

Xinhua) 08:54, September 22, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has extended festive greetings and sincere regards on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to farmers and people working on agricultural and rural fronts ahead of the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that every effort must be made to enhance the economic benefits of agriculture, increase farmers' incomes, inject greater vitality into the countryside and bring tangible benefits to farmers.

Xi said despite the adverse impacts of natural disasters and other challenges this year, China has increased its summer grain output and ensured steady production of early rice and is expecting another bumper grain harvest throughout the year, which will provide strong support to consolidate and strengthen its economic recovery and improvement and to promote high-quality development.

To advance Chinese modernization, it is imperative to persistently consolidate the country's agricultural foundation and promote comprehensive rural revitalization, Xi said.

Xi called on farmers and people from other sectors to take actions to transform the rural revitalization blueprint into a reality, so as to lay the foundation for the modernization of agriculture and rural areas as well as for building China into an agricultural powerhouse.

