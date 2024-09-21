An American's story in China: people's sincerity and kindness made me stay

People's Daily Online) 19:35, September 21, 2024

"Back in the US, I played a video game based on the Chinese story Romance of the Three Kingdoms", said Michael Kurtagh, hailing from Detroit, the United States, "through that story, I became very interested in Chinese culture and Chinese history."

Kurtagh then decided to start learning Chinese. He first came to China 10 years ago. "The sincerity, the kindness, the tolerance Chinese people show, really made me want to stay here," he said.

Kurtagh has studied and worked in China ever since. And soon, he will have a wife here. In the upcoming Chinese National Day holiday, he'll be going with his fiancee to her hometown in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province and getting married.

"I really encourage everyone to come here and see for themselves what the Chinese people are like, and what the country is like," Kurtagh said, "and I'm sure you'll feel like me and love it."

