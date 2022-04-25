Asian Americans fight rising hate crimes amid pandemic: The Guardian
LONDON, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Across the United States, Asian American communities, gripped by anger and despair, are actively fighting surging hate crimes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian said in a recent report.
Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose sharply by 339 percent last year compared with 2020, The Guardian said on Saturday, citing the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, a U.S. nonpartisan research and policy center.
From the local through federal level, community advocates and other leaders have been organizing, debating, and building support, aimed at combating the ongoing epidemic of anti-Asian hate, it said.
Long-term, the answer lies in education, about Asian American history and racial justice, the report added.
