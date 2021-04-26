Home>>
Stop Asian Hate rally held in San Jose, California
(Xinhua) 13:59, April 26, 2021
People holding signs take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally in San Jose, California, the United States, April 25, 2021. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. advocacy groups, Chinese business community call for concrete actions to tackle anti-Asian hate
- Asian exclusion has always been part of U.S. society: scholar
- U.S. Senate passes bill targeting anti-Asian hate crimes
- Fear of U.S. hate crimes prompts Asians to reconsider study plans: media
- Rampant racial discrimination on social media threatens Asian Americans since COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.