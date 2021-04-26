Languages

Monday, April 26, 2021

Stop Asian Hate rally held in San Jose, California

(Xinhua) 13:59, April 26, 2021

People holding signs take part in a Stop Asian Hate rally in San Jose, California, the United States, April 25, 2021. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)


