Chinese-built health service center carries out emergency rescue training in Iraq

Medical personnel conduct first aid training at the Regional Health Service Center of Maysan Oilfield, Maysan, Iraq, Sept. 12, 2024. Invested and built by China Oilfield Services Limited Iraq Branch, the Regional Health Service Center of Maysan Oilfield in Iraq was officially put into operation in 2023. In order to ensure the safety of Iraqi and Chinese workers, the center has carried out emergency rescue training for about 800 people so far. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

