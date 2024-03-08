Feature: Chinese company performs "heart bypass surgery" to ease traffic jam in Iraqi capital

BAGHDAD, March 7 (Xinhua) -- In the Nisour Square at the heart of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, where the peak traffic flow reaches about 12,300 vehicles per hour, two cranes stretch their arms, hoisting precast beams weighing about 31 tonnes and measuring 30 meters onto mammoth bridge piers.

The Nisour Square Development Project, which aims to erect a multi-tiered transportation hub designed to ease the chronic congestion that has long gripped Iraq's capital, is spearheaded by Transtech, a Chinese firm.

Decades of war and conflict, particularly the 2003 U.S. invasion, have left deep scars on Iraq's infrastructure, including its road network. Despite reconstruction efforts, successive governments have struggled to keep pace with the growing number of vehicles, leading to a daily grind for Baghdad's commuters.

"Baghdad hasn't seen any significant road expansion since the 1980s," said Zeyad al-Qaisi, director of relations and media at the general directorate of traffic. The capital's roads, designed to accommodate less than 300,000 vehicles, are now burdened with around 3 million registered cars.

In 2023, Transtech secured the project through a competitive bid, proposing a solution that includes two overpasses and five tunnels, all meticulously designed to untangle the city's traffic flow. The project, which began in July last year, is slated for completion by January 2025.

"Like surgeons, we aim to skillfully perform a 'heart bypass' surgery for the 'heart' of Baghdad, alleviating the 'blockage' that has troubled the capital for decades," project manager Guo Xiaowei said.

"Upon completion, the project will significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the core areas of Baghdad and effectively reduce noise and exhaust pollution caused by traffic congestion," Guo said.

The project serves as both a demonstration of advanced Chinese construction methods and a training ground for local people. Chief engineer Yang Lin emphasizes the innovative use of post-tensioning technology in pier caps-a first for Iraq-that enhances safety, aesthetics, and traffic flow.

"The project introduces numerous advanced Chinese design concepts, technologies, and standards, effectively addressing several gaps in Iraq's three-dimensional transportation hub construction," Yang added.

Moreover, the undertaking extends beyond transportation, involving the relocation and renovation of extensive underground pipelines and cables, a task complicated by the absence of existing infrastructure plans. Despite these challenges, Chinese technicians have successfully relocated and modified over 180 km of pipelines and cables, a move expected to improve municipal services and raise living standards in the surrounding areas.

The project's innovative approach and utilization of advanced Chinese experimental equipment have captured the attention of the academic community, prompting the visits and exchanges by many Iraqi students and teachers. To date, Transtech has provided training sessions and lectures to more than 300 local students and teachers.

"We hope not only to make the project a model for municipal transportation construction in Iraq but also to cultivate more local professionals and let Chinese technology take root to better assist in Iraq's post-war reconstruction," Guo said.

For Ibrahim, an Iraqi engineer of Transtech who has completed his four-year undergraduate study in China, it was a great pleasure to work with Chinese colleagues. "I'm honored to be part of a Chinese company contributing to the development of my homeland," he told Xinhua in fluent Chinese.

"Here, I have witnessed advanced Chinese bridge and road construction technology and experienced the kindness, diligence, and inclusiveness of the Chinese people," he added.

As the city gears up for the evening rush hour, taxi driver Latif captures a photo of the bustling construction site.

"This area has long been notorious for congestion," he said, "but everyone knows a Chinese company is building a solution for us. We eagerly wait for its completion and have full confidence in Chinese expertise."

Latif then shared the photo on social media, tagging it #MadeInChina with a thumbs-up emoji.

